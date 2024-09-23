Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Sells $49,445.77 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VERA opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $163,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.