Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Sells $49,445.77 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of VERA opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.99.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
