Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $576,450.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.39 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

