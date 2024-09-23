Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Buys C$24,189.99 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.99 per share, with a total value of C$24,189.99.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.54 per share, with a total value of C$20,539.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti acquired 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.67 per share, with a total value of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

George Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE WN opened at C$219.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$229.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$215.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$197.89.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.09 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 13.0828367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WN

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.