Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $58.83 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

