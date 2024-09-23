Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) versus Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Financial Contrast

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -942.81% -79.04% Entera Bio N/A -100.37% -84.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 4 1 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Humacyte currently has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 88.46%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 392.61%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Humacyte.

This table compares Humacyte and Entera Bio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 394.42 -$110.78 million ($1.00) -5.20 Entera Bio $57,000.00 1,274.45 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -7.25

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Humacyte. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humacyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Humacyte beats Entera Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

