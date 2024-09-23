Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

HTGC opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

