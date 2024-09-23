Head to Head Comparison: SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) and Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A N/A SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Consumers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Consumers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumers Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Consumers Bancorp and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and SVB Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $1.09 15.98 SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Consumers Bancorp. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Consumers Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of recreation, personal, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities consisting of obligations of the United States government sponsored entities, municipal obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, it offers small business administration, business term, commercial construction, agricultural, and equipment loans; credit and debit cards; ATMs; and online and mobile banking, as well as cash management services. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, Ohio.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

