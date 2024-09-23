Head to Head Analysis: MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MetaWorks Platforms and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% 36Kr -26.79% -31.59% -18.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and 36Kr”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 3.10 -$5.65 million N/A N/A 36Kr $302.70 million 0.03 -$12.71 million ($0.30) -0.66

MetaWorks Platforms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 36Kr.

Summary

MetaWorks Platforms beats 36Kr on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms



MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About 36Kr



36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

