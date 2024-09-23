GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen downgraded GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $87,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,966,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock valued at $205,659. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

