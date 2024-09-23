Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

