Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:FSI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.48.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
