Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Evergy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

