Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE ESS opened at $306.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.71. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,627.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after acquiring an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 425,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

