Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.31.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Endava

Endava Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Endava

Shares of Endava stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Endava has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Endava by 2,113.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.