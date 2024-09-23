Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,574,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

