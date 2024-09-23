CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $299.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.27. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $13,301,815 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

