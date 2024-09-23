China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
CJJD opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.59.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
