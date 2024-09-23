Charles Pellerin Sells 1,600 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Charles Pellerin sold 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.26, for a total transaction of C$160,416.00.
Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Charles Pellerin sold 5,300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
TSE TVK opened at C$97.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.45 and a 12 month high of C$101.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.95.
TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVK shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVK
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.