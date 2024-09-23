Cencora (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Cencora Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COR opened at $228.11 on Friday. Cencora has a 52 week low of $178.21 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day moving average of $233.10.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

