Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.55.
