Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Senior Officer Sells C$38,385.00 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3934192 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

