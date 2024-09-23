Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Senior Officer Sells C$38,385.00 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.07.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3934192 earnings per share for the current year.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
