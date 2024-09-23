C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $93.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $104.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

