Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Target Price at C$28.96

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.96.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ opened at C$25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.70. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.03 and a 12 month high of C$26.93.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.183663 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.76%.

About Topaz Energy

)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

