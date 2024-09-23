Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $117.50

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ opened at $126.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

