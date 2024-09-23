Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Price Target at $174.32

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.32.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FI stock opened at $177.61 on Monday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

