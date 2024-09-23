Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $84.67

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EIX stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

