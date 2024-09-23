Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Price Target at $30.91

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $32.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,337 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $114,436,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

