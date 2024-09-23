BMO Capital Markets Raises FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $471.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $471.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.67.

FDS stock opened at $465.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.07. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375 shares of company stock worth $4,714,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

