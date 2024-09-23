Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.83 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 6,266.67%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson acquired 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

