Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $192,456.32 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $192,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Mcdearis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,210 shares of Blackbaud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $273,363.60.

On Friday, August 30th, Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of Blackbaud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $1,576,668.00.

BLKB opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 2,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

