Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Director Sells C$309,522.00 in Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas John Bowlby sold 47,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$309,522.00.
Douglas John Bowlby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Douglas John Bowlby sold 42,993 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$281,604.15.
Aris Mining Price Performance
Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$160.34 million for the quarter.
