Ardent Health Partners’ (ARDT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.70.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.60. Ardent Health Partners has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

