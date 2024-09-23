Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RKDA
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadia Biosciences
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.