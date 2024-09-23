Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $844.52

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $853.92.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $906.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $402.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $864.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.