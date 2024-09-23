Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $87.44

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

