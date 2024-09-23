agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $8.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE AGL opened at $3.52 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $20.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth $60,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

