22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 22nd Century Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.