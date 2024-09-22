Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $18.08 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

