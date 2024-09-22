Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.