Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

