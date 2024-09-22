Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

