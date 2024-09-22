THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

NYSE THO opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

