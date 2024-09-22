Ted Yednock Sells 4,500 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $31,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,691.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $32,725.00.

Annexon stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

ANNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

