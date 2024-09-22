StockNews.com Upgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

