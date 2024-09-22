StockNews.com Lowers Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

