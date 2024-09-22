StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 4.8 %

AXDX opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.26% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

