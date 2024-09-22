Stifel Nicolaus Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $321.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $327.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.38.

NYSE FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $10,018,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

