Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.940-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $119.83 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.32.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Steel Dynamics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
