Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.940-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $119.83 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Steel Dynamics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.