Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Company Profile
