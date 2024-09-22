Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) PT Raised to $40.00

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDHC. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

NYSE:SDHC opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Smith Douglas Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 38.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Further Reading

