Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$17.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIA. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.49.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.