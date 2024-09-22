Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Major Shareholder Sells $91,858.32 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gc Venture Viii-B, Llc sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $91,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Samsara stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 107.9% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

